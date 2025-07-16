Police and State Fire Marshal Investigating False 911 Call Reporting Structure Fire with Entrapment at Lexington Park Senior Apartments

On Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at approximately 1:35 p.m., firefighters from Bay District, NAS Patuxent River, Second District, Hollywood and Solomons responded to the Lexington Park Senior Apartments at 21895 Pegg Road in Lexington Park, for the reported structure fire in a commercial building with entrapment/injuries.

Dispatchers advised the 911 caller, calling from the third floor reported an odor of smoke in the building.

Firefighters from Bay District quickly arrived on scene in under 2 minutes from dispatch to find nothing evident from the 3-story structure, with no alarms or evacuations active.

Crews made their way to the third floor to the room number the caller reported, and attempted to make contact with the resident. After failed attempts and no answer, firefighters forced entry into the room to find no smoke, fire or injuries and advised this was a false call.

The scene was handed over to police and the building maintenance crews.

Police and the State Fire Marshal was requested to respond. Incident command was made aware that the caller reportedly “threatened to call every agency in the state because the elevators don’t work.”

