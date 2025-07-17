Hughesville Man Charged with Assault and Firearm Offenses After Lexington Park Hotel Incident

Malik Deondre Brandon, 26, of Hughesville, is facing multiple criminal charges following an incident at a Lexington Park hotel in which he allegedly assaulted an adult female victim and illegally possessed a loaded handgun and ammunition, according to court documents filed in St. Mary’s County District Court.

Brandon has been charged with the following six offenses:

Second-degree assault

Possession of a firearm after felony conviction

Handgun on person

Loaded handgun on person

Illegal possession of a regulated firearm

Illegal possession of ammunition

The incident occurred on July 9, 2025, at the Extended Stay Hotel located on Expedition Street in Lexington Park. According to a Statement of Probable Cause filed by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Patrick Hudson responded to a report of domestic assault at the hotel on July 10, 2025.

Deputy Hudson reported that upon arrival, he made contact with adult female victim who identified Brandon as her boyfriend and stated that they reside together at the hotel. The victim stated that she and Brandon had been in an ongoing verbal dispute since the night before, beginning around 11:25 p.m. on July 9, 2025.

The victim alleged that the argument escalated when Brandon “shoved her multiple times.” When she informed Brandon that she intended to call the police, she said that he “grabbed her arm and took her phone from her hand.” The victim stated she had already dialed and called the police when Brandon allegedly disconnected the call. She showed Deputy Hudson a small bruise on her right arm, which she said was caused during the altercation.

While speaking with Deputy Hudson, the victim further alleged that Brandon was in possession of a firearm, and she provided a video showing a black Ruger handgun with rubber bands wrapped around the grip. Based on prior case history, the deputy was aware that Brandon had a previous disqualifying conviction that could prohibit him from possessing firearms.

When questioned by officers, Brandon denied assaulting the victim and claimed instead that she assaulted him. He further stated that the victim may have sustained the bruise “while taking their one-year-old child from him.” Despite this, Brandon ultimately admitted to having had the handgun and stated that he had “discarded it in the woods” behind the hotel.

During a consensual search of Brandon’s vehicle, officers located the following items:

One unspent Federal 9mm round under the passenger seat

A box with 31 unspent 9mm rounds in the center glove compartment

A backpack in the back seat containing a Ziploc bag with 5 additional 9mm rounds

Brandon led officers to a nearby wooded area where they recovered the black Ruger 9mm handgun. It was found to be loaded with one round in the chamber and ten rounds in the magazine. A second magazine containing nine rounds was also located at the scene.

The Maryland Gun Center confirmed that Brandon is legally prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition due to a 2023 conviction for second-degree assault (domestic-related). Additionally, Brandon is currently under supervised probation through the Maryland Parole and Probation Commission in connection with that conviction.

At Brandon’s initial appearance on July 10, 2025, he waived his right to an attorney for that hearing. The court informed him that he had the right to hire private counsel or apply for representation from the Public Defender if eligible. He was also advised that his waiver applied only to the initial appearance and not to future proceedings.

Due to a “reasonable likelihood” that Brandon poses a danger “to the safety of the alleged victim, other persons, or the community,” the court ordered him held without bond. Special conditions imposed include:

Do not engage in any criminal conduct during pretrial release

Appear in court as notified

Do not intimidate the adult female victim

Do not own or possess firearms, destructive devices, or other dangerous weapons

Do not abuse, threaten to abuse, or have any unlawful contact with the victim

Brandon is currently being held at the St. Mary’s County Detention Center. A bail review was held on July 11, 2025, where the court upheld the no-bond status.