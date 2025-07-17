Lexington Park Man Held Without Bond Following Assault Charges

James Gordon Sr., 66, of Lexington Park, has been charged with first- and second-degree assault following an incident on July 10, 2025, according to court documents filed in the District Court for St. Mary’s County.

Deputies with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at approximately 6:16 p.m. reporting a disturbance at a residence on Saltmarsh Drive in Lexington Park. The anonymous caller told dispatchers they witnessed a Black male with dreadlocks assaulting a woman in the garage of the home. Upon arrival, Deputy Katulich identified the male at the scene as James Gordon Sr. using a Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration photo. A Black female, identified in court documents as the adult female victim, was also present.

According to the probable cause statement, the victim said she and Gordon, who is her husband, were involved in an argument over alleged infidelity. During the argument, she alleged that Gordon became aggressive, pushed her to the ground, struck her multiple times in the face, and strangled her. The victim reported that she struggled to breathe and feared she would lose consciousness during the incident. She also reported soreness in her neck and small injuries, including a fresh cut on her left hand and a bump inside her bottom lip.

Deputies observed the cut and the bump, though no bruises or marks were noted on the victim’s neck. When questioned, Gordon admitted to the argument but denied any physical assault.

The anonymous caller later confirmed by phone that they had seen the suspect strike the victim.

Gordon was arrested at the scene and formally charged with:

First-degree assault, a felony under Maryland Criminal Code §3-202

Second-degree assault, a misdemeanor under Maryland Criminal Code §3-203

Court records show Gordon made an initial appearance on July 10, 2025, and a bail review hearing was held the following day. He is currently being held without bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 11, 2025, at the St. Mary’s District Court.