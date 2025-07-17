Inmate Held Without Bond After Strangulation Assault Inside St. Mary’s County Detention Center

Marquan C. Wells, 37, of Lexington Park, is being held without bond at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center following his arrest on four assault-related charges stemming from an attack on another inmate on July 10, 2025. According to charging documents, Wells is accused of physically assaulting a fellow incarcerated individual inside a medical bay holding cell at the detention facility.

The charges against Wells include:

First-degree assault

First-degree assault on a Department of Corrections (DOC) employee or similar personnel

Second-degree assault

Second-degree assault on a DOC employee or similar personnel.

According to a statement of probable cause filed by Deputy Shanna Peters of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to the detention center on Baldridge Street at 6:27 p.m. on July 10, 2025, for a reported inmate-on-inmate assault. Sgt. Goodwin, who was on duty at the facility, told Deputy Peters that the assault had occurred at approximately 6:03 p.m. in the medical bay holding cell area.

Sgt. Goodwin described how the adult male victim was standing at a kiosk when he was assaulted by Wells, who was reportedly sitting on a bed behind him. Surveillance footage reviewed by law enforcement showed the victim with his back turned when Wells, wearing a sheet over his head, allegedly stood up, approached the victim, and “placed both of his hands around the victim’s neck while pushing him up against a wall”.

The footage further showed the victim struggling to escape. According to Deputy Peters, “the victim is shown breaking out of the defendant’s grasp and quickly moving toward the cell door to separate himself.” The defendant allegedly followed and appeared to strike the victim again. The video also reportedly shows the victim defending himself by swinging his left arm and striking Wells.

After separating again, the victim used a bunk bed in the middle of the room to create distance while Wells “continued to aggressively move towards the victim” until correctional officers intervened.

The adult male victim spoke with Deputy Peters after being read his Miranda rights and waiving them. He stated that he was initially on the phone making a call and then moved toward the cell door before returning to the center of the room. At that point, he said, Wells assaulted him. The victim told the officer that Wells placed his hands around his neck and that his “breathing was constricted, but he did not lose consciousness.” He also said he was able to move away from Wells until being assaulted again at the cell door. The victim described using the bed in the cell to “continually separate himself from the defendant until correctional officers could arrive.” He reported neck pain, which was photographed by the officer, although no visible injuries were observed.

Another male inmate also provided a statement after being read and waiving his Miranda rights. He said he was lying on his bunk at the time of the incident. He stated that he saw Wells “get off his bed and, without warning, physically assault the victim who was located at the kiosk.” While he did not see Wells put his hands around the victim’s neck, he confirmed seeing the physical altercation move to the cell door area. He said the victim then used a bed to keep distance from Wells. He also reported that Wells said, “I’m going to kill you,” and that both he and the victim had been avoiding Wells because “he was talking to himself and made him feel uncomfortable”.

Wells also made a statement to Deputy Peters after waiving his Miranda rights. He said, “I was lying on my bed, hungry, and just snapped.” He explained that the victim was “talking tough” to him, which caused him to react violently. Wells admitted to physically assaulting the victim and “confirmed placing his hands around the victim’s throat and continuing to assault him” until correctional officers intervened. He also admitted to making the threat, “I’m going to kill you,” as captured on surveillance footage.

Following the incident, Wells was charged and appeared in court for a bail review on July 14, 2025. He was ordered to be held without bond by Judge Karen Christy Holt Chesser. The court has also ordered an inpatient competency examination through the Maryland Department of Health. A competency hearing is scheduled for July 18, 2025, and a preliminary hearing is set for August 7, 2025.

The St. Mary’s County Public Defender’s Office has been appointed to represent Wells. The case remains active in the District Court for St. Mary’s County.