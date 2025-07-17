NAWCAD WOLF’s O’Brien wins Department of the Navy Financial Management Award

Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division at Webster Outlying Field’s (NAWCAD WOLF) Supervisory Financial Analyst Kari O’Brien was recognized as a winner of the Department of the Navy’s annual Financial Management awards at a ceremony held at the Pentagon June 18.

This award recognizes the high quality and creativity of the financial management workforce across the Navy. Winners were rated on their fiscal stewardship, including cost/manpower savings, cost avoidance and maximizing dollars spent, as well as their ability to demonstrate innovation by showing a clear improvement in workforce readiness, business processes, applying technology and streamlining automation solutions, among other criteria.

“What we’re here to recognize today is really those folks who went above and beyond, either as an individual, as a team, or as both. This year, we had more nominations than any other year,” said Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy, Financial Management Systems, Gregory Koval, during the awards ceremony.

O’Brien won the award as team lead for the Purchase Requisition (PR) Robotic (BOT) Process Automation Team and credited the hard work of the cross-SYSCOM team comprised of NAWCAD Headquarters, WOLF, Lakehurst, Training Systems Division, and the NAVAIR Business Office as key to developing the automated process and achieving mission success.

“Finding automated solutions to some of our business practices is just one way we can do things differently and receiving this award validates that we’re doing our part to support the organization in finding innovative solutions that drive valuable improvements in operational efficiency,” said O’Brien. “I am so grateful for the hard work of the PR BOT team that came together for this effort and look forward to continuing to provide more efficient financial management solutions for our warfighters.”

NAWCAD WOLF develops and delivers airborne, shipboard, and shore-based rapid, organic Lead Systems Integrator capability solutions for DOD, intelligence, and homeland security missions anywhere around the world.

For more information, please visit: www.navair.navy.mil/nawcad/NAWCAD-Webster-Outlying-Field-WOLF