Maryland Lottery and Gaming Commission Selects Intralot for Lottery System Contract

The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission (the Commission) today approved the recommendation of an award for a new Lottery Central Monitoring and Control System (LCMCS) contract to Intralot, Inc., of Duluth, Ga.

The vendor that is awarded the contract manufactures the counter terminals and self-service vending machines that sell tickets at 4,300 Maryland Lottery retailers; creates the software that runs the system’s sales and accounting functions; and provides numerous related services that are necessary to operate the Maryland Lottery. The term of the contract is 10 years with a three-year renewal option.

The Commission’s approval is an intermediate step in the process of awarding the contract. Additional State approvals are required before a contract is awarded.

Intralot was one of three companies to submit a proposal in response to a request for proposals that the Maryland Lottery issued on July 19, 2024. IGT Global Solutions Corporation of Providence, R.I., and Scientific Games, LLC of Alpharetta, Ga., also submitted proposals.

An evaluation committee consisting of Maryland Lottery subject matter experts evaluated the proposals and conducted site visits to other jurisdictions where each of the three offerors currently operates a lottery system comparable to what the Maryland Lottery requires. The evaluation committee determined that all three offerors have the ability to fulfill the Maryland Lottery’s requirements, including the requirement that the awardee must achieve Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) participation of 28% over the life of the contract.

The evaluation committee determined that Intralot’s proposal was the most advantageous to the State, which is the standard by which State contracts are awarded. That determination was reviewed and approved by Maryland Lottery and Gaming’s Procurement Officer and the Agency’s Director prior to being presented to the Commission for its approval. The Board of Public Works must approve the determination before the contract is awarded. The Maryland Lottery’s current LCMCS contract with Scientific Games runs until May 4, 2027.

The proposals were evaluated for technical merit and price, and the evaluation committee performed a cost-benefit analysis to arrive at a determination that is based on the combination of those two factors. Intralot’s technical merit ranked second to Scientific Games, while its financial proposal ranked first at a total estimated contract term price of $260,393,946. Scientific Games had the second-ranked financial proposal at $371,120,165. IGT ranked third in technical merit and third for its financial proposal of $641,026,355.

Intralot currently has contracts with 12 North American lotteries including Arkansas, British Columbia, a coin-operated amusement machine contract in Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Louisiana, Montana, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Ohio, Washington, D.C., and Wyoming.

About Maryland Lottery and Gaming: The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency operates the Maryland Lottery and is responsible for regulatory oversight of the state’s six casinos, its sports wagering market and other gaming programs.

Since its inception in 1973, profit from the sale of Maryland Lottery tickets has contributed more than $20 billion to the State of Maryland. One of Maryland’s largest revenue sources, the Lottery supports important state programs and services including education and public health and safety initiatives.

In its regulatory role, the Agency provides direction and guidance to its casino and sports wagering partners on financial, security, regulatory and licensing procedures. Information on the Lottery is available at mdlottery.com. Information on casinos, sports wagering and other gaming programs is available at mdgaming.com. Maryland Lottery and Gaming strongly encourages responsible play. Maryland residents can obtain confidential help with a gambling problem at no cost by calling 1-800-GAMBLER or visiting mdgamblinghelp.org.