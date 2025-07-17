State Highway Administration Conducting Survey, Virtual Meetings to Gather Public Input on Pedestrian and Bicyclist Needs

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is committed to improve safety for vulnerable road users – defined as those walking, cycling or rolling – and is conducting an online survey and virtual meeting series to gather public feedback to help update the agency’s Vulnerable Road User (VRU) Assessment.

Vulnerable road users are particularly susceptible to being killed or injured in a crash and account for a growing share of transportation fatalities in Maryland and across the United States. The purpose of Maryland’s VRU Assessment is to evaluate safety needs for pedestrians, cyclists and any other non-motorists and to update the state’s plan to improve safety for these travelers.

The online survey, conducted by the State Highway Administration’s Office of Traffic and Safety, is available here and is open through midnight August 7, 2025. The survey allows participants to use a digital map to provide feedback on their experience walking, biking and rolling on routes that have been identified through the analysis as corridors of interest and suggest enhanced biking and walking infrastructure that could help make Maryland’s roads safer for all users.

The State Highway Administration also is hosting five virtual public meetings this summer where residents can ask questions and provide additional feedback on areas of interest. All meetings will be held 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. via Microsoft Teams, and will focus on specific geographic areas as follows:

Tuesday, July 22 – Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties. The link to join the meeting is here, with a call-in option at: +1 667-262-2962, passcode 132987841#

Maryland’s first VRU Assessment was completed in November 2023 and is being updated this year in conjunction with federal requirements. After this year, the assessment will be updated every five years.

The VRU Assessment reinforces the Maryland Department of Transportation’s Serious About Safety initiative, an enhanced, department-wide program to drive safety goals and save lives, as well as the Complete Streets policy that prioritizes safe, reliable, equitable and sustainable travel across all modes to make roads safer and connect Marylanders to jobs, education and economic opportunity.

For a list of all major State Highway Administration projects, visit Project Portal or the homepage at roads.maryland.gov. For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov.