52nd Annual Governor’s Cup Yacht Race to Take Place August 1-2, 2025

The Governor’s Cup Yacht Race, the oldest premier overnight race on the Chesapeake Bay, will take place August 1-2, 2025. With a 68.6-nautical-mile main race course from Annapolis, three other race routes are available to area sailors, all finishing at St. Mary’s College of Maryland (SMCM).

The community is welcome to join in the activities planned on the College’s waterfront on Saturday, August 2, featuring food, music and fun for the entire family.

“The Governor’s Cup, started by three St. Mary’s College students back in the 1970s, has become one of those time-honored traditions for Chesapeake Bay sailors,” said Rick Loheed, associate director of waterfront activities for SMCM and race director since 2008. “We’re looking forward to as many as 100 boats competing in this year’s race, and a lot of fun activities for racers and the community alike.”

In addition to the Annapolis leg, racers can depart from Solomons Island in Calvert County, Maryland; run the Potomac Leg starting in Dahlgren, Virginia; or complete the Fishing Bay Leg starting from the Piankatank River off Deltaville, Virginia. Multiple race classes are available.

Non-racers are welcome to kick off the finish activities at the College, beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday evening as the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra (BSO) presents “Summer Serenades” in the Nancy R. & Norton T. Dodge Performing Arts Center on campus. The “pay-what-you-wish” concert is offered as part of the BSO’s “Music for Maryland.”

Tickets are going fast as a similar concert sold out in 2023 and must be booked in advance, online at www.smcm.edu/dodge

Saturday sees a full day of activities at SMCM’s Teddy Turner Waterfront (47498 Trinity Church Rd, St. Mary’s City, Maryland), with live music from three bands and performers beginning at 8 a.m. and continuing to 7 p.m. An all-you-can-eat breakfast is served in the Trinity Episcopal Church Parish Hall across the street from 6 a.m.-noon, while food trucks will be on site from noon to 8 p.m.

To quench your thirst, a bar service will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., featuring the event’s signature cocktails and other alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

Visit the race website at www.smcm.edu/govcup52 for more information on race entry, shoreside amenities and fun activities.