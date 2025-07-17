New Mobile Crisis Services Announced for Charles and St. Mary’s Counties

The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) and Charles County Health Department (CCHD) announce the launch of a new mobile crisis team serving St. Mary’s and Charles Counties. The mobile crisis team, operated by Affiliated Santé Group (Santé), will provide immediate support to individuals experiencing a behavioral health emergency.

This expansion of crisis services will ensure that individuals in St. Mary’s and Charles counties have access to timely, effective support when it is most needed. To access Santé Southern Maryland Crisis Response, call or text 988.

The mobile crisis team consists of a trained mental health professional and a peer support specialist who respond to individuals in crisis in their home or community. Currently, the mobile crisis team is available Monday through Friday from 8 AM to Midnight to provide in-person support to those in crisis. Santé’s experienced phone counselors are also available 24/7 to support the residents of St. Mary’s and Charles Counties.



As Maryland’s largest crisis provider, Santé has provided crisis services in Maryland for over 25 years. Their team’s goal is to ensure people experiencing a behavioral health crisis receive an alternative response from individuals trained to meet their needs during emergencies. The mobile crisis team is part of having a more compassionate system that prioritizes de-escalation and guides individuals to proper long-term support.

“The mobile crisis team will work closely with local resources,” said Tina Marie Brown, Director of the Santé Southern Maryland Crisis Response. “Our goal is to reduce emergency room visits and divert community members from incarceration by connecting them to local resources. We look forward to working with all St. Mary’s and Charles County providers to build an effective and efficient crisis service.”

“These services come to your door when you or a loved one need help during a mental health crisis,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “Mobile crisis services are a key part of building a stronger system of behavioral health care for our community.”

“A crisis is defined by the person or family experiencing it, at the time they are experiencing it and at the place they are experiencing it. Mobile Crisis services meet you where you are and bring Behavioral Health services to you when you need them most. Mobile Crisis Response can decrease the time it takes to start care,” said Dr. Dianna Abney, Charles County Health Officer.