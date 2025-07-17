Betty Jean Tharp, 84, of Piney Point, MD passed away July 5, 2025 at her home with her loving family at her side.

She was born on November 10, 1940 in Winchester, VA to the late Samuel Alexander Bock and Annie Virginia (nee: Lauck) Bock.

In 1958 she met the love of her life, Albert Wesley “Bud” Tharp, whom she married on July 29, 1959 in Winchester, VA. She moved with her husband to his hometown of Piney Point in 1962 when he was Honorably Discharged from the U.S. Army. Together they owned and operated a small store in Piney Point for 23 years, until they sold it so they could retire. Betty was very social and enjoyed talking with the patrons of the store. She had an artistic flair, and enjoyed making ceramics, crocheting, and journaling. She loved animals and was a strong supporter of the ASPCA. Owning a store gave little time for travelling, but Betty didn’t desire elaborate vacations, she most enjoyed going home to Winchester to visit with her family. She loved her family, especially her daughter, Lisa.

In addition to her beloved husband, Bud, Betty is also survived by her daughter, Lisa Kay Tharp of Piney Point, MD, siblings: Tammy Sue Bock, Richard Bock, Sandra Blye, Sam Bock and David Block, all of Winchester, VA; sister-in-law’s, Linda Dobson and Nelly Tharp; grand-dog, Josie; many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Rose Turben, Catherine Perry, Sharon Shobe and Mary Lowrey.

All services will be private.

Memorial contributions in Betty’s memory may be made to the ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929, Washington D.C. 20090-6929.

