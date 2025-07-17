Patricia Ann Simonetta, lovingly known as Patti, age 54, of Great Mills, Maryland, passed away peacefully on July 3, 2025, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her devoted family.

Born on May 3, 1971, in Washington, D.C., Patti was the cherished daughter of the late Roger Edelen Simmons Sr. and Barbara Ann Simmons (née Duvall). She was a proud graduate of Lackey High School, Class of 1989.

Patti dedicated much of her life to education, spending many years working in the Charles County School System, where she made a lasting impact on countless children and colleagues. Her role in the school system allowed her to be deeply involved in her daughters’ lives, something she held close to her heart. Patti later brought her talents to Greenfield Engineering Corporation, applying her multiple degrees in education and business.

A woman of warmth and light, Patti was adored by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. Her presence brought comfort and joy to those around her. She found peace and happiness near the water—whether it was fishing with her husband or vacationing with her daughters, the beach was truly her sanctuary. At home, she was lovingly watched over by her faithful grand-pups, Frankie and Bear, who never left her side.

Patti is survived by her beloved husband of 14 years, Ronald J. Simonetta; her mother Barbara Simmons, her daughters, Carrolyn Major (David) of Lusby, MD, and Kimberly Montgomery (Austin) of Berwick, PA; and her treasured grandchildren, Ashton Boswell, Adalynn Major, and Ryan Wilson. She is also survived by her stepdaughter, Kimberly Lynn Simonetta; her siblings, Roger Simmons Jr. (Lisa) and Barbara “Bobbi” Simmons; and her nephews, Roger Simmons III and John Simmons.

She was preceded in death by her father, Roger Simmons Sr., as well as several beloved aunts and uncles.

Patti’s memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. She was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend whose kindness, laughter, and unwavering love will never be forgotten.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in Patti’s memory to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650, whose compassionate care brought comfort during her final days.

Condolences to the family may be left at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.