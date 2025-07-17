Frederick (Fred) Baldwin Lothrop, 88, passed away peacefully at Charlo<e Hall Veterans home on June 11, 2025.

Born in Guatemala on October 19, 1936, he was the son of the late Norman Lothrop and Lois Moulton Lothrop.

Fred is survived by his two daughters Patricia Ann Lothrop of Waldorf, MD, Catherine Lothrop Taylor (Mark) of Townley, Alabama, bonus daughter Patricia Teague of Hollywood, MD, sister, Carol Ann Martel of Florida, grandchildren, Katie Mendez of Vicenza, Italy, Frederick Norman Taylor of Mobile, AL, Zachary Elrod Taylor of Townley, AL, and great grandchildren Saidie Vaughn, Georgia Mendez and Walter Mendez.

Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his beloved wife Linda Lou Lothrop and sister Susan Protheroe. After graduating from Norwich University in Northfield, VT. Fred served in the US Army for 20 Plus Years. Fred served two tours in Vietnam and several other overseas locations.

Fred was a dedicated caregiver for his wife, Linda who had Huntington’s Disease.

Services at this time are private.

