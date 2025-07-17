Barbara Jean Bailey, 59, of Hollywood, MD, passed away on July 9, 2025, while enjoying what she loved most, spending time with her beloved husband, son, and grandson.

Born on August 30, 1965, at the Annapolis Naval Hospital, Barb was the daughter to Shirley and Donald Peeling, Sr. She was raised in Hollywood, MD, and is a 1983 graduate of Leonardtown High School. In 1989, she married the love of her life, Wayne G. Bailey, and three years later they welcomed their son, Brock.

While excelling in her professional career, she obtained her BS degree from the University of Maryland, and shortly thereafter, her MS degree with distinction from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. During her impressive 15-year government career with NAVAIR, and prior to that as a support contractor, she received many awards and promotions to recognize her numerous achievements and dedication. In her latest position with NAVAIR, she proudly served as PMA-251’s Lead Operations (OPS) and Integrated Product Team Lead (IPTL) for Strategic programs.

Outside of work, she was a kind, witty, devoted and cherished wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, colleague, and friend that was loved by all. Barb was gifted with many talents – she could do anything and always did it well! When she wasn’t busy cooking, baking, gardening, sewing, or crafting, she could be found at antique car shows, bargain hunting at yard sales, enjoying boating life on the creek, spending time at the beach, traveling around the country, planning every detail of their family vacations, riding her Harley alongside Wayne, or simply spending time with her family.

Although she had many achievements, her greatest accomplishment and joy in life was being the best mother possible to Brock and grandmother to Ben. From the day they were born, she shared an incredible bond with each of them and always treasured their precious time together. Brock was the center of her world and there was nothing she wouldn’t do for him. One of her proudest moments was when he received his BS in Engineering with honors from Drexel University. Barb also especially loved being a grandmother and was Ben’s biggest fan at his hockey games, wrestling matches, swim meets and many other activities. She did everything she could to make sure he knew how much he was loved by his Grandma and Grandpa.

In addition to her parents, Don Peeling (Minnie) of Leonardtown, MD and Shirley Peeling (Tom); of Hollywood, MD, she is survived by her beloved husband, Wayne Bailey, who has been her soulmate for 40 years; and her son Brock Bailey and grandson Benjamin Bailey of Mt. Laurel, NJ. She is also survived by siblings Lynda Johnson (Donnie) and Gary Peeling of Hollywood, MD; sister-in-law Bonnie Bailey (Chip) of Gainesville, VA; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents; brother, Donald Peeling, Jr.; mother and father-in-law, Ralph and Thelma Bailey; sister and brother in-laws; nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Rusty, who was always by her side.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 6:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 17, 2025, at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will follow at 11:15 a.m. at Charles Memorial Gardens, 26325 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Serving as pallbearers will be Gary Peeling, Donnie Johnson, Tommy Wilson, Steve Huett, Gary Hammett, and Joe Matthews. Honorary pallbearers will be Pat Nelson, Tom Hardie, and Mike Calvert.

Flowers can be sent to the Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.