Thelma Keziah Arnold, 97, of Hollywood, Maryland, passed away peacefully on July 2, 2025 at St. Mary’s Nursing Center in Leonardtown, MD.

She was born on February 5, 1928 in Anson County, North Carolina to the late Joe Monroe Keziah, Sr. and Gladys Merle (nee: Martin) Keziah.

Thelma was a dedicated and skilled nurse for many years in North Carolina, beginning her career with on-the job nursing school at a local hospital in North Carolina. After graduating nursing school, she spent her entire career taking care of people in North Carolina. She left the hospital she trained in and went to help soldiers at Camp Butner (a major training center during World War II), followed by Dorothea Dix Hospital, then as the nurse in Dr. Harry Barrick’s private practice, and lastly at Hill Haven Nursing Center ultimately retiring in 2001 from Hillhaven Sunnybrook Nursing Home in Raleigh, N.C. She was very skilled, but also had compassion for others and supported them physically and mentally. She was a delicious Southern cook and made many dishes loved by her family. She also enjoyed spending time outside flower gardening.

Thelma is survived by her grandchildren; James Michael Rust (Amber) of Archer, FL and Karen Rust Dooley (Mark) of Hollywood, MD, great grandchildren: Hannah Roberson (Kyle), Alex Dooley (Cara), Matthew Dooley (Roxanne), Rachel Dooley (Tim Green), Jacob Rust, and Paige Rust; great-great grandchildren: Murphy Dooley, Robin Dooley, Eva Roberson, Emma Roberson, and Woody Dooley; and extended family and friends. In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her son, Larry Lester Rust and seven brothers: Dewey Clifton Keziah, William David Keziah, Sr., Joe Monroe Keziah, Jr.; Samuel Hargrove Keziah; Brice Pearson Keziah; Joseph Gilmer Keziah; and Irwin Keziah.

All services will be private.

