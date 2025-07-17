James (Jim) Samuel Cooksey, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away on July 9, 2025, in Waldorf, Maryland, surrounded by the love of his family.

Born on December 16, 1945, to Samuel Louis Cooksey and Evelyn Lorraine Cooksey (Barron), Jim was a lifelong Southern Marylander. He married his high school sweetheart, Linda (Lange) Cooksey, on January 26, 1963, and together they shared 62 years of love, partnership, devotion to the Lord and to their growing family.

Jim worked as a parts manager for an automotive dealership and retired in 2011 after a long and dedicated career. Outside of work, Jim was an active member of Bible Baptist Church of Waldorf for over forty years. He served as Trustee, Treasurer, Song Leader and also took care of the Church grounds during that time. Jim Loved the Lord, and he knew in his heart that to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord. Jim found joy in the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching wildlife, spending time with his family, and riding around in his favorite cars.

He is survived by his wife Linda and their children: Wayne Cooksey of Brandywine, MD; Irene Thompson (Marty) of Waldorf, MD; Debbie Bradshaw (Sean) of Spotsylvania, VA; and Cheryl Altimus (Travis) of Newburg, MD.

He is also survived by his brother Robert Cooksey of Brandywine, MD, his sister Margaret Wetherald of Bryantown, MD and his mother-in-law Irene Lange of Sebring, Fl.

Jim was the proud grandfather of Jennifer Borawski, Ruby Donaty, Amanda Magee, Greg Kackley, Nicole Beam, Chris Kackley, James Magee, Brian Cooksey, Shianne Cooksey, and Madison Cooksey. He also leaves behind 20 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and countless friends whose lives he touched with kindness and generosity.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Donald Cooksey, and his grandchildren Eric Kackley, Stephanie Cave and Patrick Cave.

Jim will be remembered for his dedication to our Lord and Savior, his church, his family and his deep love for the simple pleasures in life. A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, July 26, 2025 at 1 p.m. at Bible Baptist Church of Waldorf, located at 2941 St Peters Church Road in Waldorf, MD 20601.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Jim’s name to Bible Baptist Church of Waldorf, PO Box 946, Waldorf, MD 20604.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.