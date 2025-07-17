David Leroy Raley II, age 47, tragically passed away on July 3, 2025, in Waldorf, MD. He was born in La Plata, MD, on April 23, 1978.

He was a cherished son, brother, uncle, father, husband, and friend.

David loved his family and friends and had a huge heart. If you needed help, he was always there to lend a hand and would give up his last dollar to help someone in need. David was an amazing cook, and it was his dream to one day own a food truck.

David worked in flooring and found great enjoyment in his craft. His dedication and skill were evident in every project he undertook, transforming spaces with both beauty and precision. He took immense pride in creating welcoming environments for his clients.

In his free time, he loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed playing softball, fishing, tubing down the river, hiking, and most outdoor activities.

David is survived by his wife Jessie Raley; mother Bryanne Miller Chinault & stepfather David Chinault, his father, David Raley & stepmother Susie Thompson; stepfather (Pop) Bradley Miller; and his daughter, Deja Canter. He is also survived by siblings Alicia Beavan (Joe), Crystal Miller (Gary), Brian Miller (Jessica), Robert Miller, step-siblings; Bradley Miller (Cindy), Wesley Miller, Deana Baddick, David Chinault, Racheal Chinault, and his Granny Goose Alicia Heaney; father-in-law Michael Haiden & and mother-in-law Debbie Haiden.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Benjamin Heaney (Gramps), his paternal grandparents Leroy & Martha Raley, and his great grandparents Lomax & Helen Rhodes.

On Friday, July 18, 2025, the family will receive friends at Brinsfield Funeral Home, located at 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD, for the visitation from 9:00 am to 11:00 am, with the service beginning at 11:00 am officiated by Reverend Debbie Kirk. Interment will follow after the service at All Faith Episcopal Church Cemetery, 38885 New Market Turner Rd, Mechanicsville, MD 20659.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.