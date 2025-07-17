Betty E. Hoffarth, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2025, in Maryland, where she had made her home for the past 11 years. She was 85.

Born on April 11, 1940, in Minto, North Dakota, Betty was the daughter of Bailey and Aurelia (Blaski) Christie. She carried the warmth and values of her North Dakota roots throughout her life. Betty earned an Associate’s Degree and devoted her career to caring for others as a medical home aide, a role in which her kindness and compassion touched many lives.

On March 16, 1973, she married Cecil Mike Hoffarth, and together they built a life filled with love, laughter, and family. Betty found joy in the small, meaningful moments — playing games, sharing stories of her husband’s jokes, and laughing alongside family and friends. Her heart was fullest when surrounded by loved ones.

Betty especially cherished her time traveling with her son and spending time with her grandchildren, who brought her immense pride and happiness. She leaves behind a legacy of warmth, resilience, and joyful connection.

She is survived by her son, Michael J. Hoffarth of Minot, ND; her daughter, Gail Wiles (Ray Wiles) of Annapolis, MD; her grandchildren, Megan Wiles-Morrison (Aaron Morrison), Chris Wiles, and Matthew Hoffarth; her brother, Dale Christie (Robin Christie) of Riverside, CA; and her sister, Mary Christie of Grafton, ND along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Betty will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Her stories, laughter, and loving presence will continue to echo in the hearts of those she touched.

A private family memorial will be held at a later date in her home state of North Dakota.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.