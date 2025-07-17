Beloved baby, Xavier Lamarr Green, was born sleeping on July 7, 2025. He was the cherished child of Christina Taylor and Victor Green.

Though his time was short, he filled his family’s lives with immeasurable love and joy. His memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.

He will be forever remembered by his parents, and siblings Wyatt Jordan, Aubree Simpkins, and Ava Taylor.

All services will be private.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.