Beloved baby, Xavier Lamarr Green

July 17, 2025

Beloved baby, Xavier Lamarr Green, was born sleeping on July 7, 2025. He was the cherished child of Christina Taylor and Victor Green.

Though his time was short, he filled his family’s lives with immeasurable love and joy. His memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.

He will be forever remembered by his parents, and siblings Wyatt Jordan, Aubree Simpkins, and Ava Taylor.

All services will be private.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.

This entry was posted on July 17, 2025 at 9:25 am and is filed under All News, brin, obittest, Obituaries, z Obituary Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.