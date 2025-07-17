Amy Marie Runco, 64, of California, Maryland, passed away on July 4, 2025, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown after receiving her last rites.

Born on September 9, 1960, in Uptown, New York. Amy was the beloved daughter of the late Patricia and Raymond Runco. In 1968, she moved with her family to Southern Maryland when her father was stationed at Patuxent River with the U.S. Navy, and she remained a proud and cherished member of the St. Mary’s County community for the rest of her life.

Amy graduated from Great Mills High School in 1978, where she was a cheerleader, a volleyball player, and was well-loved by classmates and teachers alike. Her bright spirit and natural charisma left a lasting impression on everyone who knew her. After high school, she followed her passion for beauty and self-expression by opening her own hair salon, which she operated proudly for over 40 years. Through her work, Amy formed deep, lasting relationships with generations of clients and became a cornerstone of the local community.

Above all else, Amy’s greatest joy and proudest role in life was being a mother to her daughter, Rachel Cullison. The bond they shared was unbreakable, filled with love, laughter, and fierce devotion. Amy’s strength, warmth, and wisdom continue to live on in Rachel and in all the lives she touched.

She was also a woman of strong Catholic faith and lived each day with compassion, resilience, and generosity. Amy found joy in life’s simple pleasures—spending time at the beach, creating handmade crafts, and being with the people she loved. She was a lifelong animal lover and was especially devoted to her beloved dogs, Benson and Snickers.

Amy is survived by her daughter, Rachel Cullison; her sister and brother-in-law, Mary Lynn and Joe Stone; her niece Devin Fox and husband Kevin Fox; and their children, Will, Jack, and Jenna Ann Fox. She was preceded in death by her niece, Jenna Stone.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated by Reverend Robert Kilner on Wednesday, July 16, 2025 at 10:00 a.m., at Our Lady Star of the Sea, 225 Alexander Lane, Solomons, MD 20688.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Amy’s memory to the Well Pet Clinic, 21800 North Shangri La Drive, Lexington Park, MD, 20653 or the Jenna Stone Scholarship Foundation Ryken High School, 22600 Camp Calvert Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Personal Note from Rachel:

Mom, you were the center of my world. You gave me everything—your love, your strength, your friendship, and your unwavering faith. I will carry you with me in everything I do. I love you so much, and I will never stop missing you. Rest peacefully, knowing you were everything to me.

