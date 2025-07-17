Robert Raymond “Bob” Hmieleski, 86, of Great Mills, Maryland, passed away at home on July 7, 2025. Bob was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and teacher.

Born on February 3, 1939, in Perth Amboy, New Jersey, Bob was the son of Raymond Joseph Hmieleski and Evelyn Koscielniak Hmieleski. He attended Mount St. Mary’s College in Emmitsburg, MD and then moved to St. Mary’s County in 1960.

Bob dedicated his career to education, serving the St. Mary’s County Public School System, first as an English teacher at Leonardtown High School and then as Principal of Frank Knox Elementary, Lexington Park, MD, and Leonardtown Elementary School, Leonardtown, MD. After retiring, he continued his educational work as an administrator at Mother Catherine Spalding School in Mechanicsville, MD. He was best known by students and teachers as “Mr. H”.

Beyond education, Bob was an avid fisherman who enjoyed the waters of St. Mary’s County, and a passionate sports official, serving as a slow-pitch and fast-pitch softball, hardball, and football umpire for over 45 years. Known for his sharp wit and humor, Bob loved sharing long and entertaining stories. Bob was also an enthusiastic gardener who took great pride in cultivating his own vegetables and flowers. Above all, Bob deeply loved his wife and family, loving every moment spent with them. Bob was a lifetime Catholic and enjoyed teaching children about Jesus at Little Flower School and Holy Face Church.

Bob is survived by his wife Joan R. Hmieleski who was his high school sweetheart, his sons Robert Raymond Hmieleski of Advance, NC and Joseph Ignatius Hmieleski and his wife, daughter-in-law Binita Kwankin of Highland Park, IL, and son-in-law Andrew Jacobs of Rehoboth Beach, DE. Bob was the loving grandfather (“Pop pop”) to his and grandchildren Seth, Sarah, and Matthew Jacobs. He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Susan Lynn Jacobs and grandson Isaac Hmieleski.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, July 17, 2025 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with prayers starting at 6:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday, July 18, 2025 starting at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Face Catholic Church, 20408 Point Lookout Rd, Great Mills, MD 20634. Interment will be private.

Serving as pallbearers are Robert Hmieleski, Joseph Hmieleski, Seth Jacobs, Matthew Jacobs, Sam Shrader and Ron Lord. Honorary pallbearers are Jerry Girdlestone, Andrew Jacobs and Mike Nahaj.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.