Peter Vance Ritzel passed away on Wednesday July 2, 2025. Feel free to leave a condolence while their loved ones are writing their obituary.

Visitation Thursday, July 31, 2025

12:00 pm – 1:00 pm

Rausch Funeral Home–Lusby

20 American Lane Lusby, MD 20657

Services Thursday, July 31, 2025

1:00 pm

Rausch Funeral Home–Lusby

20 American Lane Lusby, MD 20657

Interment Friday, August 1, 2025

11:15 am

MD Veterans Cemetery-Cheltenham

11301 Crain Highway Cheltenham, MD 20623