Kirk David Cantrell, 77, of Solomons, Maryland, passed away peacefully on July 12, 2025. Born on August 27, 1947, to the late James and Barbara Cantrell, Kirk lived a life full of love, creativity, and adventure.

On March 6, 1977, Kirk married the love of his life, Joyce Manchester. Their union was a true partnership, built on deep friendship and unwavering devotion. Over the course of 48 years of marriage, they shared an extraordinary love story that inspired all who knew them.

Kirk graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in Springfield, Virginia and began his professional journey at Control Data Corporation in Norfolk, Virginia. He later returned to Northern Virginia to work alongside his father at Perna & Cantrell Construction. However, it was Kirk’s passion for boating and woodworking that led him to establish Kirk’s Mobile Yacht Services, where his exceptional varnishing and carpentry skills quickly earned him a stellar reputation within the boating community.

Kirk and Joyce embraced a life of exploration, living aboard their boat and cruising to Florida and the Bahamas during the winter months. Even after their liveaboard chapter came to a close, they continued to migrate to Pine Island, Florida— a community that became especially dear to Kirk. There, he found joy in shell hunting with Joyce and creating intricate needlepoint and shell crafts that brought smiles to many.

A gifted craftsman and a vibrant personality, Kirk was the life of every gathering. He was affectionately known as “Pops” to his grandchildren, who adored him deeply.

Kirk is survived by his beloved wife, Joyce Cantrell; his son, Clinton Cantrell (Blythe); siblings, Michael Cantrell, JC Cantrell (Mary Lou), and Robin Tanner (Bob); grandchildren, Grace Cantrell, Ayden Cantrell, Jane Deane, Hope Cantrell, and Brooke Coffey; and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Gary Cantrell.

Kirk’s warmth, humor, and generous spirit left a lasting mark on all who had the pleasure of knowing him. He will be profoundly missed and forever remembered as a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather, loyal friend, and joyful soul.