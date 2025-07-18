Police Arrest California Woman on Drug Charges Following Routine Traffic Stop in Lexington Park

Abigail Mae Hawk, 31, of California, has been charged with multiple drug-related offenses following a traffic stop conducted by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office on June 30, 2025.

According to court documents, Hawk was the front seat passenger in a vehicle stopped near Westbury Boulevard and Pegg Street in Lexington Park after the driver failed to stop at a stop sign. During the stop, a deputy with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office observed five loose tablets marked “N8” inside the passenger side door compartment. The tablets were identified as buprenorphine, a Schedule III controlled dangerous substance.

Following the discovery, officers conducted a probable cause search of Hawk. During the search, authorities say they recovered a wrapper concealed in her pants containing a hard, rock-like substance believed to be crack cocaine, a Schedule II controlled substance. Additionally, officers located a glass smoking device with burnt white residue also concealed in her pants. According to the officer’s statement, such devices are commonly used to inhale crack cocaine.

Hawk was arrested without incident and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center. She was later released on her own recognizance.

She has been charged with the following misdemeanors:

Two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance not cannabis

One count of possession of drug paraphernalia