Lexington Park Man Arrested After Assaulting Deputies and Resisting Arrest During Traffic Stop

Alexander Van Gough, 23, of Lexington Park, has been charged with multiple criminal and traffic offenses following a June 30, 2025 traffic stop that escalated into a confrontation with deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, according to court documents.

Deputy J. Senatore initiated the stop around 2:30 p.m. after observing a black Ford SUV with Virginia tags operating with a rear stop lamp emitting white light—a violation of Maryland traffic law. The stop occurred at the intersection of Midway Drive and Great Mills Lane in Lexington Park. The deputy identified the driver as Alexander Van Gough, a person he stated he had “previous law enforcement encounters with” and who he knew to have a suspended driver’s license in Maryland.

According to the deputy’s statement, when emergency lights were activated, Gough exited the driver’s seat. The deputy ordered him to return to the vehicle, but Gough refused and began walking away on foot. The officer approached Gough from behind and instructed him to place his hands behind his back. Gough allegedly resisted, refusing to be handcuffed, which led to a physical struggle between the two.

As the altercation continued, Gough allegedly yelled, “Get the f**k off of me,” while trying to push the deputy off him. The officer stated that after another deputy arrived, Gough was eventually detained.

During the struggle, a female identified in court records only as Gough’s girlfriend reportedly approached the scene, yelling, “Get the f**K off of him.” She came close to the officers as they struggled with Gough, and according to the report, her proximity presented a safety concern. The report also states that “multiple subjects exited their residences and walked over to the traffic stop due to the abundance of disorderly behavior.”

Following his arrest, Gough was placed in the rear of a police cruiser. When officers instructed him to remove his shoes for a search, Gough responded, “I’m not taking s**t off, bro,” and forcefully held his feet inside the vehicle. While officers attempted to remove one of his shoes, Gough allegedly tried to kick and lunge at them.

Court documents further state that Gough grabbed the right wrist of Deputy First Class Katulich and squeezed “excessively hard.” Katulich was reportedly able to free himself and help place Gough back in the vehicle without further incident.

Gough was positively identified at the scene through both a Maryland-issued identification card and a photograph from the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration. Officers confirmed he was driving with only a state-issued identification card and not a valid driver’s license. According to the report, Gough had previously been stopped ten times for driving without a license since April 18, 2023. His driving record reportedly includes 39 points on his Maryland record—all incidents occurring in St. Mary’s County.

Gough faces the following charges:

Two counts of Assault in the Second Degree

Disorderly Conduct

Failure to Obey a Reasonable/Lawful Order

Resisting/Interfering with Arrest

Driving a Vehicle on Highway with Improper Rear Lamp (white light displayed)

Driving Without a Required License

Driving While Suspended

Driving While Revoked

Attempting to Elude Police by Fleeing on Foot

Gough was released the same day on a $3,000 unsecured personal bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for July 31, 2025, in St. Mary’s County District Court.