Waldorf Man Charged in Robbery Outside Charlotte Hall Library

Travon Tolson, 25, of Waldorf, has been charged in connection with a robbery incident that took place on July 3, 2025, outside the Charlotte Hall Library in St. Mary’s County. Tolson faces four criminal charges: robbery, second-degree assault, rogue and vagabond, and theft under $100, according to court documents filed in the District Court for St. Mary’s County.

The incident unfolded around 12:30 p.m. when the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported disturbance in the library parking lot. According to the responding officer, a female could be heard yelling for someone to “get away,” while a male voice was reportedly demanding a phone.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with an adult female victim who stated that her ex-boyfriend, Travon Tolson, had taken her phone, wallet, and vehicle. The two had previously been in a relationship that ended following a domestic incident in Florida a month prior.

According to the victim, she had initially allowed Tolson to drive the vehicle to return another car to a friend. However, while parked at the library, Tolson allegedly approached the victim’s car, attempted to take her phone through the window, and then grabbed her from behind in what was described as a “bear hug” in an effort to seize the device.

Library surveillance footage, reviewed by the officer, reportedly showed Tolson following the victim closely toward the library entrance. The video captured Tolson wrapping his arms around her, striking her hand with an open palm, and taking her phone after it fell to the ground. He then allegedly returned to the vehicle and also took her wallet, which contained her driver’s license and birth certificate.

The victim reported that the phone, an iPhone 14, was worth approximately $500 and the wallet, described as a Coach brand, was valued at $80. She told authorities that she had not given Tolson permission to take either item.

Tolson later turned himself in at the Charles County Sheriff’s Office in La Plata. He was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center. During questioning, Tolson admitted to the encounter but claimed he placed the victim’s items in the vehicle and later left it near her address after it ran out of gas. At the time of filing, the vehicle had not yet been located.

Tolson was initially held without bond but was later released on his own recognizance. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 28, 2025, at the St. Mary’s District Court.