St. Mary’s County Officials Urge Caution After Black Bear Sighting in Piney Point and Mechanicsville

BEAR BEWARE! 🐻 The St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services is alerting residents, particularly those living in and around the Piney Point and Mechanicsville areas, of a recent black bear sighting reported in the community.

While black bears are generally not aggressive, they can pose a threat if they feel cornered, startled, or have easy access to food around human habitats.

As a precaution, all residents are asked to stay alert, take proactive safety measures, and be aware of their surroundings when spending time outdoors.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Response Division is aware, and they are monitoring the bear activity in our county.

Photos courtesy of Leon Smith and BearWise.org



Black bears are stocky animals with short, thick legs and glossy black or brownish coats. Occasionally, black bears can also be cinnamon or blond in color and can contain patches of white. Black bears are the smallest North American bears, ranging from 5-6 feet long from muzzle to tail. A black bear’s tail is short- averaging 3-5 inches in length. Males and females are generally similar in appearance, but males often are a little larger. In general, sows (females) weigh from 110-250 pounds while boars (males) can weigh from 150 to 450 pounds.

Diet: Bears are opportunistic feeders, which mean they will eat whatever is accessible. Largely vegetarian, common foods include berries, cherries, other fruits, acorns, beechnuts, hickory nuts, insects, roots, grasses, reptiles, amphibians, and carrion. Acorns remain the single most important natural food for bears in Maryland. As the opportunity arises, bears will also eat garbage, agricultural crops, and bird food. Bears feed heavily during the fall months in order to increase fat reserves for the upcoming winter.

Reproduction: Black bears typically breed at 3 years of age. During June and July, boars will travel long distances to mate with a sow. Generally, the fertilized egg will not implant until November (aka delayed implantation). If the female does not gain enough weight before hibernation, then her body may reabsorb the eggs.

Cubs are born in January with closed eyes and fine, down-like fur. The cubs typically weigh between ½ and 1 lb. Sows give birth to 1-4 cubs which remain with the sow for 18 months. After a year and a half, the family unit will break up and the yearling cubs will find their own territory to inhabit.

NEVER FEED BEARS – They will associate people with food and may become a persistent problem for you and your neighbors. It is illegal to feed bears in Maryland.

If you encounter a bear, remain calm. DON’T PANIC. Leave the area. Scare it away. Make loud noises, bang pans, or yell. Do not allow it to engage with pets.

​To Report Bear Related Emergencies Call 1-410-260-8888 – Emergencies dial 911.

