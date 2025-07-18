St. Mary’s ‘Mystery Man’ Returns to Claim Second Top Prize in $50,000 Lottery Win

A familiar face returned to Maryland Lottery headquarters this week and chose the moniker “Mystery Man” to tell his story of claiming a second Lottery top-prize lottery, a $50,000 score on July 16.

The longtime player from St. Mary’s County shared that he’s been trying his luck for more than 20 years. His first big win — a $100,000 prize — came several years ago. Though he continued playing, he never expected lightning to strike twice.

“At the time, I never thought I’d win another top prize,” “Mystery Man” said. “Years later, I’m back again.”

His latest win was a moment of snap decisions and happenstance. After buying a few $1 scratch-offs from his favorite retailer, St. Mary’s Gas Station at 23950 Colton Point Road in Clements, the Maryland state employee won $20. He spent $15 of it on gas and used the remaining money to purchase a $5 Lots of Cash scratch-off.

When he scratched the ticket, he said, he “lost his breath for a second.” The moment immediately brought back memories of his first major win, a feeling he describes as “blissful.”

With his latest prize, Mystery Man plans to pay off outstanding bills and lend a helping hand to family members who may be behind on theirs.

“I’ll definitely keep playing,” he said. “Maybe lightning will strike a third time.”

St. Mary’s Gas Station receives a $500 bonus, 1% of the value of the prize, for selling the winning ticket.

This is the fifth Lots of Cash top prize to be claimed since since the game launched in June 2024. Three prizes at that level remain unclaimed, along with tens of thousands of prizes ranging from $5 to $5,000.

