No Injuries Reported After Vehicle Strikes MedStar East Run Medical Center Building in Lexington Park

On Friday, July 18, 2025, at approximately 12 :11 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the MedStar East Run Medical Center located at 45870 East Run Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving the structure with possible entrapment.

Crews arrived on the scene to confirm a single vehicle had struck the front of the structure with no entrapment and one for check up.

Emergency medical services evaluated the elderly male operator for injuries and reported no injuries.

Fortunately, none of the employees, staff or patients in the building were injured.

Police are investigating the collision.

All photos courtesy of B. LaBatt

