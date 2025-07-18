St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Now Accepting Applications for 2025 Citizens Academy

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is now accepting applications for the 2025 Citizens Academy, an eight-week program offering community members a behind-the-scenes look at the inner workings of local law enforcement.

The free course begins Thursday, August 14, 2025, and runs weekly through October 2. Classes will be held on Thursday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m. at various Sheriff’s Office facilities, including the Sheriff’s Headquarters, district stations, the Detention and Rehabilitation Center, and the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy.

Participants will gain firsthand experience in patrol operations, criminal investigations, corrections, emergency services, and other related areas. Sessions include interactive presentations and tours, such as:

A field trip to the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy

Crisis intervention and mental health response

Traffic safety and accident reconstruction

A tour of the detention center

K-9 and Special Operations demonstrations

Insights into the 911 Emergency Communications Center

A graduation ceremony upon completion

Applications must be received by Thursday, July 31, 2025; participation is limited to 16.

To learn more or to apply online, visit www.firstsheriff.com/community/citizens-academy.

For additional information, contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Citizen Academy program coordinator at 301-475-4200, ext. 1910.