“Build Together, Play Together”: Celebrate Park & Recreation Month in St. Mary’s County

This July, join St. Mary’s County Government’s Department of Recreation & Parks (R&P) for Park and Recreation Month, as we celebrate how St. Mary’s County is stronger, more vibrant, and more resilient because of parks and recreation.

R&P is celebrating Park and Recreation Month, an initiative of the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), by inviting our community to share their experiences, memories, and stories about what parks and recreation means to them.

All month long, R&P will be running photo contests on the St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/StMarysMDRecreation. Post a photo from your favorite St. Mary’s County R&P parks, programs, and facilities for the chance to win R&P prizes, such as pool passes or a day pass to one of the county’s three waterfront parks!

This year’s Park and Recreation Month theme is “Build Together, Play Together,” which represents the valuable contributions of more than 160,000 full-time park and recreation professionals—along with hundreds of thousands of part-time and seasonal workers and volunteers—who maintain local parks and recreation facilities around the United States. Park and recreation programs are essential to community health and well-being, and help cultivate lifelong friendships, memories, and community bonds.

“Our parks and recreation facilities are among the finest in the region, and they play a vital role in bringing our community together,” said Commissioner President Randy Guy. “I want to thank our incredible team at Recreation & Parks for their dedication and hard work throughout the year. Their efforts provide residents of all ages with meaningful opportunities to connect, stay active, and enjoy all that St. Mary’s County has to offer.”

Discover all St. Mary’s County parks, facilities, and recreation amenities with the R&P Location Map at www.stmaryscountymd.gov/docs/RPcountymap.pdf. Additional information is also available on our website at: www.stmaryscountymd.gov/recreate.

Stay up to date on upcoming programs, projects, and more by following R&P on social media at: www.instagram.com/StMarysRecAndParks and www.Facebook.com/StMarysMDRecreation.