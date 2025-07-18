Man Flown to Trauma Center After Serious Crash Involving Cement Truck in Mechanicsville

On Friday, July 18, 2025, at approximately 4:00 p.m., while driving in the area of Old Village Road and Cedar Grove Street in Mechanicsville, Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department Chief 2 came upon a serious motor vehicle collision with one trapped and unconscious.

Firefighters and emergency medical services from St. Mary’s and Charles County responded to the scene while Chief 2 took Incident Command and reported a single cement truck with the adult male operator unconscious and trapped.

Mechanicsville Squad 2, Engine 22, Engine 23, Hollywood Squad 7 and Chief 7, along with Hughesville Squad 2 responded and extricated the single occupant in under 20 minutes.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the adult male to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

Preliminary investigation indicates a possible medical emergency to be the cause. The vehicle traveled off the roadway for over 1000 feet, struck a guardrail and multiple utility poles before coming to a rest at the intersection of Old Village Road and Cedar Grove Street.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the collision.

