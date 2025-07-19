No Injuries Reported After Vehicle Strikes St. Inigoes Post Office

On Saturday, July 19, 2025, at approximately 2:40 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the St. Inigoes Post Office located at 15066 Point Lookout Road in St. Inigoes, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries involving the structure.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle into the front of the structure with all occupants out of the vehicle.

The elderly operator and occupant were evaluated for injuries. Both denied transport and refused further treatment.

No injuries were reported and Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to handle the crash report.

