One Adult and One Child Flown Out After Serious Crash with Entrapment in Prince Frederick

On Saturday, July 19, 2025, at approximately 2:35 p.m., deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office came across a motor vehicle collision on Route 4 in the area of the Walmart in Prince Frederick.

Deputies located one trapped and reported multiple children in the vehicle.

Firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the scene with crews reporting a two vehicle T-bone style collision and confirmed one adult female trapped, with a second adult and two children to be evaluated.

Firefighters from Prince Frederick and Huntingtown extricating the trapped adult female from the Toyota sedan in under 15 minutes.

The adult female was transported to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center by ambulance.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed at the Calvert Health Hospital and transported a 4-year-old male to the Children’s National Hospital.

Two additional patients were evaluated and transported to Calvert Health. Multiple patients were not transported.

Police are investigating the collision.