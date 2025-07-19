Three Subjects Saved After Boat Capsizes in Chesapeake Bay, No Injuries Reported

On Saturday, July 19, 2025, at approximately 4:54 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to 20000 block of Far Cry Road in Lexington Park, for the reported open water rescue with an overturned boat.

911 callers reported a jon boat had overturned with three subjects currently in the water clinging to fishing nets.

Crews from Bay District, Ridge, and Solomons responded with first arriving crews confirming two females and one male subject in the water and holding onto a fishing net attaching to wooden pillars.

Maryland State Police Aviation Command was requested, with Trooper 7 quickly responding to the area and prepared for a hoist rescue until Rescue Boats could arrive.

Trooper 7 successfully hoisted one female subject from the water and gave further information and directions to Incident Command and the responding boats for the location of the other two subjects.

Solomons Boat 3 arrived and removed the male and second female from the water and brought them to shore where awaiting fire and rescue crews could evaluate them.

Trooper 7 landed nearby to drop off the female. All three subjects reported no injuries and signed care refusal forms on the scene.

The Department of Natural Resources responded and are investigating. They remained on the scene due to the capsized boat floating away.

