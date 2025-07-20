Baltimore Man Arrested After Robbery and Assault at Charles County Health Department

Tyrone Lorenzo Parker, 37, of Baltimore, was arrested and charged with robbery, second-degree assault, and theft following an incident on the night of July 10, 2025, in the 4500 block of Crain Highway in White Plains.

According to court documents, officers from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded at approximately 10:15 p.m. to a report of a robbery outside the Charles County Health Department. The male victim told police he had been approached by a man who accused him of wearing his jacket, struck him multiple times in the head while holding a lighter, and stole both his jacket and a cell phone.

The victim described the assailant as a Black male with scruffy facial hair who was chewing on a straw. The stolen items included a black jacket and a black Galaxy phone with a marijuana leaf sticker on the case, which the victim estimated to be worth about $130. The jacket was valued at approximately $50.

The victim sustained visible injuries, including a swollen and bloody left eye, and was transported to Charles Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Officers canvassed the area and, with a detailed description, located a man matching the suspect’s appearance walking southbound on Route 301. The man was identified as Tyrone Lorenzo Parker by a Maryland ID found in his possession. During a search, officers recovered the victim’s cell phone in Parker’s backpack. Parker allegedly admitted to being at the location at the time of the incident.

Parker was taken into custody and booked at the Charles County Detention Center. He is being held without bond following a bail review hearing on July 14, 2025. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 6, 2025, in Charles District Court.

According to official charge documents, Parker is facing the following charges:

Robbery (felony)

Assault in the second degree (misdemeanor)

Theft of property valued between $100 and $1,500 (misdemeanor).

The case remains open and under investigation by PFC Nelsen of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

