Three Transported to Trauma Center After Two Vehicle Collision in Hughesville

On Saturday, July 19, 2025, at approximately 11:27 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Prince Frederick Road and Orchard View Lane in Hughesville, for the motor vehicle collision with unknown injuries.

Hughesville Squad 2 was returning to the firehouse from another call when this incident was dispatched. Squad 2 responded and quickly arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved in a T-bone style collision.

Crews quickly determined all occupants had self extricated prior to arrival of Fire and EMS, and requested three transport units.

In total, three patients were transported by ambulance to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center for treatment of injuries.

The scene was turned over to the Maryland State Police for the crash investigation.

All photos courtesy of the Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad.

