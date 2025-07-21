UPDATE: 27-Year-Old Waldorf Man Killed in Crash, Police Investigation Ongoing

UPDATE 7/21/2025: On July 21, 2025, at 3:58 a.m., officers responded to the area of Post Office Road near Leonardtown Road for the report of a two-vehicle crash.

Preliminary investigation shows that a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro and a 2020 Chevrolet Traverse were both traveling North on Post Office Road approaching Leonardtown Road, when for unknown reasons, the Traverse struck the Camaro from the rear.

The driver and sole occupant of the Camaro, Gianni De’Andre Fleming, 27, of Waldorf, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Traverse was not injured.

The investigation into this crash is continuing, and anyone with information is asked to contact PFC Skodzinksi at 301-932-3056.

7/21/2025 @ 8:00 A.M.: On Monday, July 21, 2025, at 4:00 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Post Office Road and Leonardtown Road in Waldorf, for the motor vehicle collision with unknown injuries.

Crews quickly arrived on the scene to find a two vehicle collision with one trapped and unresponsive in one vehicle.

A helicopter was requested to land nearby.

As Volunteers from Waldorf extricated the victim in approximately 20 minutes, the patient was pronounced deceased on the scene with the helicopter being cancelled.

Police are investigating the collision. Delays are expected in the area as the crash investigation is ongoing.

No other known injuries were reported.

Updates will be provided when they become available.