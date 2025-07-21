Driver Located by Police After Fatally Striking Bicyclist and Leaving Scene

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision involving a bicyclist that occurred Thursday evening in the city of New Carrollton. The deceased bicyclist is 55-year-old Tara Carter of Lanham.

On July 17, 2025, at approximately 7:55 pm, City of New Carrollton police officers responded to a collision in the 8400 block of Annapolis Road. Carter was transported to a hospital where she later died.

The involved driver failed to remain on the scene, but thanks to a witness and surveillance video, the driver was located shortly after by New Carrollton Police officers.

The preliminary investigation revealed the involved driver struck the victim while traveling eastbound on Annapolis Road. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

The Prince George’s County Police Department investigates all fatal collisions in the city of New Carrollton.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case number 25-0039242.