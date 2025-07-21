Lexington Park Man Charged with Armed Robbery and Assault After Motel Incident

Osirus Osirus Holmes, 27, of Lexington Park, is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges in connection with a March 2025 armed robbery incident at a motel in California, Maryland. According to court documents, Holmes has been charged with armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, robbery, first- and second-degree assault, conspiracy to commit first-degree assault, theft, and destruction of property.

The charges stem from a reported robbery that occurred on March 10, 2025, at the Sleep Inn Motel on Three Notch Road. Investigators from the Maryland State Police were called to the scene shortly before 4:00 p.m., where they met with an adult male victim who reported being robbed and assaulted by Holmes and another unidentified individual.

According to the charging documents, the victim stated that he had just finished work and arranged for Holmes, whom he knew, to pick him up. Holmes reportedly arrived as a passenger in a small SUV driven by another man. After arriving at the motel, the victim told police that the vehicle was backed into a parking space at the rear of the building. While inside the vehicle, the driver allegedly pulled a handgun and demanded the victim’s belongings.

The victim further stated that Holmes exited the front passenger seat and approached the rear of the vehicle, where he allegedly punched the victim multiple times in the face. The two suspects reportedly stole a black Reebok shoulder bag containing approximately $800 in cash, $200 in body oils, personal identification cards, a debit card, and three mobile phones.

When police arrived, the victim had visible injuries, including a swollen eye and a cut on his lip.

Based on the investigation and victim’s statements, an arrest warrant was issued for Holmes on March 11, 2025. He was taken into custody later that month. Holmes failed to appear for a scheduled status hearing on July 14, 2025, prompting a bench warrant to be issued. He is currently being held without bond at the direction of the presiding judge.

Holmes is scheduled to appear in St. Mary’s County Circuit Court. A jury trial that had been planned for early September 2025 was canceled. No new trial date has been listed as of this time.