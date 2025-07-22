Great Mills Man Faces Eight Charges After Domestic Assault and Allegedly Pointing Gun at Victim’s Head

Tyrone Edward Proctor, 40, of Great Mills, was arrested on July 19, 2025, following an alleged domestic incident that escalated into a violent confrontation involving a firearm. According to charging documents filed in the District Court for St. Mary’s County, Proctor faces eight criminal charges and is currently being held without bond.

Proctor is charged with the following offenses:

First-degree assault (felony)

Second-degree assault (misdemeanor)

Firearm possession with felony conviction (felony)

Illegal possession of a regulated firearm (misdemeanor)

Use of a firearm during a violent crime (misdemeanor)

Disorderly conduct (misdemeanor)

Failure to obey a lawful order (misdemeanor)

Resisting or interfering with arrest (misdemeanor)

The case stems from an incident reported on July 18, 2025, at a residence in Great Mills. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the location to serve a protective order. According to Deputy Senatore, while officers were en route, the St. Mary’s County Communications Center informed them that the respondent, identified as Tyrone Edward Proctor, was on the phone with the petitioner—an adult female victim—and stated he was at the residence “waiting for officers with his firearm”.

The victim then reported details of an incident that allegedly took place at around 3:00 a.m. that same day. She told police that while she and Proctor were lying in bed, he attempted to put his arm around her waist. When she pulled away by “wiggling forward,” Proctor allegedly asked, “What the f##k is wrong with you?” After she didn’t respond, he reportedly called her “dumb b##ch” and asked, “Why are you always causing problems?” She said she tried to de-escalate the situation by telling him to leave.

Instead, according to her statement, Proctor continued insulting her, calling her a “wrinkled b##ch” and saying “no one wants you.” She said she became emotional while recounting the verbal abuse. When she got up to pack her belongings and leave, she alleged Proctor approached her, placed both hands around her neck, and began “bouncing” her head off the wall behind the bedroom door. She clarified that although his hands were around her neck, it was not to the point where she couldn’t breathe.

The victim said the assault escalated when Proctor struck her in the face three times with a closed fist. She said she was hit at least once on the right side of her chin but could not recall where the other two punches landed. At some point, she said she grabbed a box of baby bottles and threw them at him in an attempt to defend herself, but took no further defensive action.

She told officers that Proctor eventually let her go, allowing her to continue packing. As she attempted to leave the room, she said she told him multiple times, “I’m not scared of you.” She alleged that Proctor then approached her with a handgun, placed it to her head, and asked, “You scared now?” She described the weapon as having a black handle and silver slide, and said he typically keeps it in a small blue bag. She confirmed he did not have the weapon on his person while they were in bed.

When asked what she did while the firearm was pointed at her, she told authorities, “I did nothing,” and said she just stood still as he continued saying, “You scared now you dumb b##ch?” After the gun was removed from her head, she said she went downstairs with her belongings and left the residence. Proctor reportedly came outside briefly to retrieve his “Suboxone” from her vehicle before she departed for the commissioner’s office to report the incident.

Deputies stated they later examined the victim and did not observe visible injuries to her face or neck.

Shortly after, Cpl. Muschette observed Proctor walking near the Nissan dealership on Three Notch Road. Proctor was later spotted seated in the passenger seat of the victim’s vehicle. As officers approached, Proctor allegedly fled on foot across Three Notch Road, running into the median and into southbound lanes. Officers reported that vehicles had to slam on their brakes to avoid hitting both Proctor and officers. During the chase, officers said they shouted verbal commands for him to get on the ground, but he refused.

Officers eventually caught Proctor in the travel lanes of Three Notch Road. During the arrest, Proctor allegedly resisted by keeping his right arm tucked under his stomach to prevent officers from handcuffing him. He was ultimately taken into custody.

A subsequent check with the Maryland Gun Center confirmed Proctor is prohibited from possessing firearms due to prior convictions. His record includes theft, forgery, armed robbery, second-degree escape, fourth-degree burglary, unauthorized removal of property, second-degree assault, and possession of contraband in a place of confinement.

Proctor made his initial appearance on July 19, 2025. A bail review held on July 21, 2025, resulted in continued detention without bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 14, 2025, at the St. Mary’s County District Court in Leonardtown.