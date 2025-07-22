Wanted Lexington Park Man Charged After Allegedly Concealing Stolen Handgun and Assuming False Identity

Kaevon Jefferson, 28, of Lexington Park, is facing multiple charges after a July 18, 2025, arrest during a search warrant operation in Clements. The charges stem from allegations that Jefferson was found with a loaded, stolen handgun and provided a false name to avoid arrest, according to court documents from the St. Mary’s County District Court.

Deputies with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office were executing a search and seizure warrant on a vehicle in the parking lot of Colton Point Road when Jefferson, seated in the front passenger seat, was approached by law enforcement. A deputy issued loud verbal commands, and Jefferson complied and was detained.

According to official statements, Jefferson identified himself using the name and birth date of another individual. However, deputies noted that he “was having difficulties remembering his date of birth and age,” which raised suspicions. Jefferson also provided a specific address in Lexington Park. These inconsistencies led investigators to suspect he was using a false identity.

A search of Jefferson’s person allegedly revealed a concealed Glock 48 9mm handgun hidden in the groin area of his pants. Deputies reported that the firearm was loaded with nine rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber. Upon checking the serial number, authorities discovered the handgun had been reported stolen out of Henrico County, Virginia.

At that point, Jefferson confirmed his true identity. Law enforcement then determined he had two active arrest warrants at the time—one related to a probation violation and another involving firearm-related charges.

Jefferson was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center, where he was held without bond. A bond review hearing was held on July 21, 2025, and he remains in custody. His trial is scheduled for August 19, 2025.

Jefferson has been charged with the following offenses:

Possession of a stolen regulated firearm

Carrying a loaded handgun on his person

Carrying a handgun on his person

Illegal possession of ammunition

Illegal possession of a regulated firearm

Fraud – assuming another’s identity to avoid prosecution