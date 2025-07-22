Speed Limit on Cox Road in Huntingtown to be Reduced to 25 and 20 MPH in August

The Calvert County Department of Public Works advises motorists of an upcoming speed limit change on Cox Road near Tidewater School in Huntingtown.

Effective Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, the posted speed limit on Cox Road will be reduced from 30 mph to 25 mph to enhance pedestrian safety. The school zone speed limit will be reduced to 20 mph during posted school hours.

Electronic message signs will be temporarily placed in the area to alert drivers of the changes. Motorists are urged to remain alert to the new speed limits and pay attention to signage in the area.

Keeping our roads safe is a shared responsibility. Your attention and cooperation help protect our students and the community.

For more information, contact the Department of Public Works at 410-535-2204 or by email at [email protected].

