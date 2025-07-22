The Week in Winners: Six Win $50,000 Maryland Lottery Prizes, Including Powerball Player in Elkridge

A third-tier Powerball win on a ticket sold in Elkridge was one of six $50,000 Maryland Lottery prizes won in the past week as the multi-state jackpot game inched toward a third of a billion dollars. For the Powerball drawing tonight (July 21), the estimated annuity jackpot is $308 million.

The other $50,000 prizes in the past week came on a variety of games in Clements, Frederick, Gaithersburg, Olney and Temple Hills.

Across Maryland, and across all games, the Lottery paid nearly $30 million in prizes during the week of July 14-20 including 28 tickets worth $10,000 or more that were sold or redeemed in that seven-day span.

Winners are encouraged to sign the backs of tickets and keep winning tickets in a safe location. Tickets for draw games expire 182 days after the drawing. FAST PLAY tickets expire 182 days after purchase. The last date to claim for scratch-offs is posted on the scratch-offs page.

Winners of prizes larger than $25,000 must redeem tickets at the Maryland Lottery Customer Resource Center in Baltimore, which is open by appointment only. Prizes up to $25,000 can be claimed at the cashier window of any of the six casinos in Maryland. Prizes up to $5,000 can be claimed at any of more than 400 Expanded Cashing Authority Program (XCAP) locations. All Maryland Lottery retailers are authorized to redeem tickets worth up to and including $600. More information is available on the How to Claim page of the Lottery website.

Here’s the weekly roundup of big winners:

Scratch-off prizes claimed July 14-20:

$50,000 Prizes

$50,000 Cash, Washingtonian Express, 1395 West Patrick Street, Frederick

Lots of Cash, St. Mary’s Gas Station, 23950 Colton Point Road, Clements

Lucky 777, 7-Eleven, 18120 Georgia Avenue, Olney

$10,000 Prizes

$10,000 Ca$h, Marlow Wings, 4147 Branch Avenue, Temple Hills

All About Cash, Dash In, 30100 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall

Back to the Future™, Amber Meadows Liquors, 183 Thomas Johnson Drive, Frederick

Bonus Bingo X20 2 nd Edition, PAL Liquors and Gas, 25965 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown,

Bonus Bingo X20 2 nd Edition, Shell, 649 Lake View Drive, Mount Airy

Edition, Shell, 649 Lake View Drive, Mount Airy MONOPOLY™ X50, Harry’s Liquors, 3113 Greenmount Avenue, Baltimore

MONOPOLY™ X50, Sheetz, 2045 Bedford Road, Cumberland

MONOPOLY™ X50, Langley Park Beer & Wine, 1401 University Boulevard, Hyattsville

More Money, Shell, 1500 Rock Spring Road, Bel Air

FAST PLAY and draw game tickets sold for drawings July 14-20:

BONUS MATCH 5

$50,000 ticket sold July 14 at 7-Eleven, 4508 St. Barnabas Road, Temple Hills (claimed)

FAST PLAY

$10,000 Lucky Numbers ticket sold July 16 at The Green Turtle, 12818 Shank Farm Road, Hagerstown (claimed)

$10,000 WILLY WONKA AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY™ ticket sold July 16 at Parkview Liquors, 82 Greene Street, Cumberland (claimed)

KENO

$40,000 ticket sold July 17 at Sugarloaf Wine Cellar, 12955 Wisteria Drive, Germantown (claimed)

$40,000 ticket sold July 15 at Shell, 7514 Pulaski Highway, Rosedale (claimed)

$20,000 ticket sold July 17 at Meyer’s Liquors, 3601 Old Silver Hill Road, Suitland (claimed)

$10,000 ticket sold July 17 at Bushmill Tavern, 4017 Philadelphia Road, Abingdon (claimed)

MEGA MILLIONS

$20,000 ticket sold July 13 at 4 Way Stop Market, 5910 40th Avenue, Hyattsville (unclaimed as of July 21)

PICK 5

$50,000 ticket sold July 18 at Airpark BP, 19230 Woodfield Road, Gaithersburg (unclaimed as of July 21)

$25,000 ticket sold July 15 at Dash In, 1712 Russell Street, Baltimore (unclaimed as of July 21)

$25,000 ticket sold July 17 at Royal Farms, 8211 Old Ardwick – Ardmore Road, Hyattsville (unclaimed as of July 21)

POWERBALL

$50,000 ticket sold July 14 at Royal Farms, 8268 Lark Brown Road, Elkridge (claimed)

RACETRAX

$24,640 ticket sold July 18 at Tony’s Liquors, 12637 Laurel – Bowie Road, Laurel (claimed) $20,553 ticket sold July 19 at 7-Eleven, 6570 Coventry Way, Clinton (claimed) $18,535 ticket sold July 16 at Bunker Hill Liquors, 9800 Bunker Hill Road, Waldorf (claimed) $10,471 ticket sold July 17 at 7-Eleven, 1204 Reisterstown Road, Pikesville (claimed)

