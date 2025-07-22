17-Year-Old Dead, Adult Injured, Police Seeking Any Information Into Double Shooting

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday morning in Clinton. The victim is 17-year-old Camron Anthony Adams of Clinton. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

On July 20, 2025, at approximately 11:20 am, officers responded to a shooting in the 6900 block of Killarney Street.

Officers located the victim inside of a car suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene. A second adult male victim was also shot. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Detectives are working to determine a motive and identify a suspect(s).

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective may call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 25-0039740.