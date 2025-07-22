Deadline for Maryland DNR 2025 Photo Contest Approaching

Photographers and nature enthusiasts have until August 1st, 2025, to submit their most beautiful images of the state’s flora and fauna to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources 2025 Photo Contest.

As in past years, winning entries will be featured on the next Maryland DNR nature calendar to be published in late fall, and all winners will receive free copies.

The contest is judged by season: winter, spring, summer, and fall. First, second, and third place winners are selected for each seasonal category.

A grand prize winner is selected from that group. Cash awards are $700 for the grand prize winner, and $100 for each seasonal first place winner. All first place winners receive a one-year Maryland State Park and Trail Passport.

This year, contest judges will also be looking for photos to be featured on a hard-card license offered through the MD Outdoors licensing and registration system. The first winner was selected in a special waterfowl photo contest, and future editions will be part of the annual photo contest.

In addition to the winners chosen by department judges, there will be a “Fan Favorite” selected by popular vote on Facebook. The photo with the most “likes” will be printed in the calendar and will receive free calendars and a State Park Passport.

Photos must be submitted online to the DNR website, accompanied by an entry fee of $10 for up to three photos and $3 for each additional entry. Winners will be announced in early fall.