Wanted Calvert County Man Arrested After Foot Pursuit and K9 Deployment Near Prince Frederick Businesses

Gary Orlando Harrod, 61, of no fixed address, was arrested on the night of July 11, 2025, following a foot pursuit involving deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and K9 Atlas. Harrod is facing charges of Resisting/Interfering with Arrest and Obstructing and Hindering. He was also served with an active arrest warrant at the time of his arrest.

According to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and court documents, Deputy First Class T. Plant responded at approximately 11:05 p.m. to an alarm activation at Chesapeake Driving School, located at 65 Duke Street, Suite 105. The business had recently been the site of a burglary, prompting heightened concern during the response.

While en route, DFC Plant observed a man walking along Merrimac Court near the Holiday Inn Express. As the deputy activated his takedown lights and approached, the man — later identified as Harrod — allegedly began to walk away quickly and then ran toward the Dunkin’ Donuts on Old Field Lane.

According to the official statement, DFC Plant exited his patrol vehicle and issued commands for Harrod to stop. Harrod reportedly ignored the commands and fled across the parking lot, through grassy areas between businesses, and ultimately into a wooded area near residential homes.

Deputy Hendrickson and K9 Atlas joined the pursuit. Deputies reported that they issued “multiple loud and clear commands” instructing Harrod to stop. After Harrod entered the woods, DFC Hendrickson retrieved Atlas, a certified tracking and apprehension K9. Deputies stated that after giving clear K9 warnings, Atlas barked loudly, at which point Harrod surrendered and emerged from the wooded area with his hands visible.

Deputies placed Harrod into custody without further incident. A search did not recover any weapons or stolen property. Harrod was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center, where he was also served with an active warrant through the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities stated he is also under investigation for potential involvement in multiple commercial burglaries in the area.

In a statement, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office highlighted the role of K9 Atlas in the arrest: “K9 Atlas proved once again why he’s such an asset to our agency… After clear K9 warnings, Atlas gave a commanding bark, prompting the suspect to surrender and show his hands. He was safely taken into custody without incident.”

K9 Atlas and his handler have been a certified team since January 2024, trained in tracking, apprehension, and evidence recovery.

Harrod is scheduled to appear in Calvert District Court on August 18, 2025. He was released on his own recognizance following his initial appearance.

