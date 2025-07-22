Noise Advisory – NAS Patuxent River Sets Noise Advisory July 23 Through August 31, 2025 for NAS Patuxent River and Webster Field

July 22, 2025

U.S. Navy photo by Erik Hildebrandt

Communities surrounding Webster Outlying Field and Naval Air Station Patuxent River are advised that there will be an increase in aircraft flight activities associated with the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School training from July 23 through Aug. 31, 2025.

As with all operations, NAS Patuxent River takes precautions to lessen the impact of testing activities on the community. For more information, call 1-866-819-9028.

Have questions or concerns about the air station?

The naval air station public affairs office is available to assist citizens with issues and questions they have about the naval air station. Public affairs can also provide information regarding the weekly base newspaper, Tester. Office hours are: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays

