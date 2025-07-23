From the Farm to Your Table: Farmers Feeding St. Mary’s Announced

From local farmers to your plate! The annual Farmers Feeding St. Mary’s program will offer farm fresh produce free to the community.

There will be two food distribution dates and locations for this program:

Thursday, August 14, 2025 at Bay District Volunteer Fire Department, 46900 S. Shangri-La Dr, Lexington Park, MD held from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, September 13, 2025 – U-Haul Parking Lot located at 46041 Signature Lane, Lexington Park, MD held 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

A variety of fresh produce, such as corn, tomatoes, squash, and more, will be available at each event! In addition to produce, frozen meat will be available at the September 13 distribution event only.

Family units will be limited to one bag of produce per event. Food distribution will continue until the event’s end time or until produce runs out.

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County, the Department of Aging & Human Services, the Department of Economic Development, Feed St. Mary’s, and the University of Maryland College of Agriculture and Natural Resources are pleased to offer this valuable community event!

For more information, please call 301-475-4200, ext. 1074, or visit www.stmaryscountymd.gov/FFSM.