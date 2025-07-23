St. Mary’s County Museums Announce Special Activities on Second Saturdays

All ages are invited to enjoy new educational activities while visiting the St. Clement’s Island Museum or the Piney Point Lighthouse Museum on the second Saturday of the month throughout the year.

These activities encourage visitors to explore nature and the outdoors through curiosity and play. Modeled loosely after “Forest School” learning styles in Denmark and Sweden, this series encourages discovering nature through hands-on, tactile, “no right or wrong way to play” experiences. Age is not a factor; adults need to connect with nature in relaxing, simple ways, just as much as children do!

Themed activities will be held on the following dates and times. Price is included in regular museum admission. Save the dates and call ahead for info; walk ups are encouraged.

St. Clement’s Island Museum (38370 Point Breeze Road in Colton’s Point):

August 9, 2025 (9 a.m. – 11 a.m.): Potomac Pallette – Paint the Scenery Using Water from the Potomac River

October 11, 2025 (10 a.m. – 12 p.m.): Batty for Bats – Build & Decorate Your Own Bat Box while Learning about the Importance of these Flying Mammals

Piney Point Lighthouse Museum (44720 Lighthouse Road in Piney Point):

September 13, 2025 (4 p.m. – 5 p.m.): Frame the Beach – Make a Beachy Picture Frame

November 8, 2025 (10 a.m. – 12 p.m.): Deck the Halls – DIY Ornament Workshop

Registration is not required but encouraged so that we can ensure enough materials for participants. Please call the location ahead of time and let our team know which session(s) you would like to attend.

All these activities are included in regular museum admission. Play is rain or shine if there are no safety concerns (e.g., heat advisory, heavy winds, lightning, blizzard conditions, etc.). Please also call location for more information on the weather policy.

For more information about these programs, or to set up special educational programs at one of our museum sites for a group, please contact Olivia Flack at [email protected].

For more information on hours of operation, programs, events, admission prices, and more, following our museums on Facebook at:

St. Clement’s Island Museum: Facebook.com/SCIMuseum

Old Jail Museum & Visitor Center: Facebook.com/TheOldJailMuseum

Piney Point Lighthouse Museum: Facebook.com/1836Light

U.S. Colored Troops Interpretive Center: Facebook.com/USCTCenter

Drayden African American Schoolhouse:Facebook.com/DraydenSchool