St. Mary’s State’s Attorney’s Office’s Kelsey Perkins Honored with Prestigious Maryland State’s Attorneys’ Association Award for Distinguished Service

State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling is proud to announce that Kelsey Perkins, Director of Legal Administration with the St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s Office, was awarded the Maryland State’s Attorneys’ Association’s Distinguished Service Award – the highest honor given to a single employee from any State’s Attorney’s Office across the State of Maryland – at this year’s annual state-wide conference.

This prestigious award recognizes exceptional dedication, professionalism, and outstanding service to the mission of prosecution in Maryland. According to Steven Kroll, Executive Director of the Maryland State’s Attorneys’ Association, “Kelsey is a Leader, not only in St. Mary’s County, but throughout the State of Maryland.”

“Kelsey is the backbone of our office’s legal operations,” said State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling. “Her unmatched expertise, tireless work ethic, and commitment transformed the way we serve the community. Kelsey’s leadership in launching our office’s digital case management system has revolutionized our ability to manage cases efficiently and deliver justice to the community.”

Widely regarded throughout the state as a leading expert in digital case management, Kelsey spearheaded the implementation in St. Mary’s County with precision. She also played a role in supporting and advising offices across Maryland in their own implementation efforts, further extending her impact.

Kelsey’s unwavering support of the prosecution team, commitment to excellence, and collaborative spirit make her an indispensable part of the State’s Attorney’s Office.

This statewide honor comes on the heels of her recent award as the St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s Office’s 2024 Employee of the Year Award.

Congratulations to Kelsey on this outstanding achievement and many thanks for her continued service to the citizens of St. Mary’s County and the citizens of the State of Maryland.